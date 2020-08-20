Caught on camera: Shots fired during Mooretown stop the violence event

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood a stop the violence rally ends abruptly after a shootout near the event.

Cameras were rolling Sunday, when shots rang out during a stop the violence event at the Mooretown Community Garden.

Pastor Kenneth Thompson organized the rally and says it was supposed to be a time for prayer.

“While in the midst of the stop the violence, the devil is busy.

Suddenly things took an ugly turn with gunfire.

“We was out here for stop the violence and God allowed that to happen, so we can see the need to stop the violence. See it had to be on display to show there’s a need.”

Ruby Small was at Sunday’s rally and watched as things unfolded.

“Right over there I could see the man leaning out of the car with the gun and shooting and I could see the fire coming out of it.”

Small lives right next to the garden and says this type of gun violence isn’t anything new to this community.

“Last week I had to hit the ground in my backyard. I have an autistic 14 year old son. It’s not easy to tell him to get down and he’s six feet. I’m pulling him to the ground with me.”

Small wants the gunmen to know she isn’t backing down and will continue standing up to protect the Mooretown neighborhood.

“Nobody can stop me with a bullet or anything else.”

Pastor Thompson agrees and despite what happened he says the work will continue.

“Every single day we do absolutely nothing… potentially tomorrow… this evening someone else can kill or be killed.”

Police were called out to the incident. If you have any information call Crimestoppers.