Cawthorne wins reelection to Caddo Commission District 6

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Despite his legal troubles, Caddo Parish District 6 Commissioner Lynn Cawthorne has won reelection to the seat.

Cawthorne beat out his opponent Steffon Jones with 54% of the vote with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Last month Cawthorne’s wire fraud and money laundering trial was postponed until Feb. 3, 2020 after his defense attorney Ransdell Keene, was diagnosed with viral pneumonia.

Cawthorne and his sister, Belinda Turner, are accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a children’s summer food program.

Cawthorne and Turner were initially indicted in April 2018 on eight counts of wire fraud-related charges. Another 18 counts of money laundering charges were added to their indictments in Feb. 2019.

Cawthorne and Turner are accused of inflating the number of children fed through their non-profit United Citizens and Neighborhoods (UCAN) as a sponsor of the federal program to funnel more than $536,000 into their private catering companies for their personal benefit. The government alleges Cawthorne and Turner engaged in money laundering transactions to conceal the payment of personal expenses, including private school payments, travel, furniture, clothing, car repairs, meals at restaurants, and campaign expenses.

Cawthorne has pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, Cawthorne could face 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, restitution and a $250,000 fine for each count.

Cawthorne was first appointed to the Caddo Parish Commission in Sept. 2015 to serve the unexpired term of Commissioner Lindora Baker.

In Oct. 2015, he was elected to serve a full four years on the commission.