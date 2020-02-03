CBD may be legal in some states, but it can still cost you your job

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – CBD oil is now legal in some states, but that doesn’t mean your employer will allow it.

Cannabidiol has been federally legal since 2018 with the passage of the Farm Bill if it’s derived from hemp and contains less than 0.3% levels of Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC — the compound in a cannabis plant that induces a euphoric feeling or “high.” But laws on the state level vary, from completely illegal to legal with restrictions.

But even when some states allow it, the use, sale, and possession of cannabis over 0.3% THC in the United States is still illegal under federal law.

“Some states are allowing it, THC in their systems, but under federal law, it’s still illegal and of course now, that’s up to the company,” according to Onsite Drug and Alcohol Testing co-owner David Copia, and the slightest trace of THC in your system could cost you your dream job.

“When it goes to the laboratory for further testing, if it’s .01, .1 actually, if it shows that slight trace, it’s nanograms per milliliter is how they do it. It’s a real low cut off level. So if they show .1, we are going to get a report as a positive,” says Copia.

The good news, there are three types of CBD. Your CBD Store owner Yulia Zangeeva says two of those types don’t have any traces of THC.

“You have isolates, broad-spectrum, and full spectrum. Isolates are going to be CBD and nothing else. Broad-spectrum are going to be mostly CBD and a trace amount of other cannabinoids like CBC, CBG. Full-spectrum products are going to be the same thing as broad-spectrum, just add trace amounts of THC to it,” says Zangeeva.

Zangeeva says with any drug, education is key.

“When they come in we will let them know upfront listen with full spectrum products because there are trace amounts of THC and there is still a possibility it will build up in your body, if you are subject to any kind of drug test there is that possibility.”

Zangeeva also urges you ask for lab reports so you know exactly what you’re getting.

“Some companies call them certificate of analysis. Those should be for every batch that leaves the manufacturer. Not some lab report from three years ago or not a lab report for just the base oil or something like that. Those lab reports need to be recent because you’re still dealing with a plant-based material that’s going to be slightly different from crop to crop.”

If you have consumed THC, David Copia suggests waiting a few weeks for it to leave your system before taking your drug test.

“THC is stored in the fat cell. So it takes a long time once it absorbs into our fat to break down and get out of our system.”

