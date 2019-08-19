CCOA and Chevyland team up for local fan drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The extreme heat in Caddo Parish is miserable but you can help the elderly in our community stay cool by donating a fan.

The Caddo Council on Aging and Chevyland are teaming up to hold a fan drive this weekend.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at Chevyland in the 7500 block of Youree Dr.

Everyone who donates a box fan will be entered into the raffle and get a chance to win a tailgating kit.

There will also be a cookout so you will be able to enjoy a burger after you make your donation.

