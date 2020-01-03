CDC: 37 states are reporting ‘high’ flu activity

(NBC NEWS) — Many rang in the New Year with the flu.

According to the latest data from the CDC, 37 states are now reporting “high” flu activity.

That is an increase from 28 states last week.

Over 6 million people have come down with the flu so far this season and 55-thousand had to be hospitalized.

There have been nearly 3,000 deaths and 27 of those were children.

There is still time to get your flu shot but just remember it takes about two weeks for immunity to develop.

