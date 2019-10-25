CDC: Fentanyl is deadliest drug in U.S.

ATLANTA (CNN) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug in the United States.

But in some areas of the country, meth is killing more people.

Those new statistics were released in a recent report from the CDC.

Nearly 39 percent of all drug overdose deaths were from Fentanyl in 2017.

That’s a 10 percent increase from 2016.

Heroin was the second leader of fatal drug overdoses.

Research shows meth had a greater impact on the western half of the country.

While more people overdosed and died on Fentanyl in the eastern half of the country.

