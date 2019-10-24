CDC reports 125 more cases of vaping-related lung injuries

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (CNN) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting more than a hundred new cases of vaping-related lung injuries across the country.

Thursday the health agency said 49 states, DC and the U.S. Virgin Islands are dealing with a total of 1,604 cases.

That’s 125-more cases reported than last week.

The CDC also reports that 35 people died as a result of their illnesses.

The most recent death was reported on Thursday in Washington D.C.

According to health officials, all of the patients in this outbreak had a history of using e-cigarette products.

Most of them also reported using products that contain THC, a primary component of marijuana.

Those products are basically street drugs and there’s no way to know who makes them or what’s really in them.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss