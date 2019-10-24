CDC reports 125 more cases of vaping-related lung injuries

ATLANTA (CNN) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting more than a hundred new cases of vaping-related lung injuries across the country.

Thursday the health agency said 49 states, DC and the U.S. Virgin Islands are dealing with a total of 1,604 cases.

That’s 125-more cases reported than last week.

The CDC also reports that 35 people died as a result of their illnesses.

The most recent death was reported on Thursday in Washington D.C.

According to health officials, all of the patients in this outbreak had a history of using e-cigarette products.

Most of them also reported using products that contain THC, a primary component of marijuana.

Those products are basically street drugs and there’s no way to know who makes them or what’s really in them.