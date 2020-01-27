Celebrities, officials react to death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many hearts across the country are broken Sunday night, as they mourn the tragic loss of retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter.
Bryant, 41, and his daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California Sunday morning. An outpouring of grief and sadness spread all over social media after the news of his death broke.
The NBA legend, his daughter and the seven other people aboard the chopper were on their way to a basketball game when it crashed.
Bryant is among the eligible candidates for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 in Springfield in September.
Below are social media reactions from fans and celebrities.