Centenary College brings annual Easter Sunrise Service to your home

SHREVEPORT, La, (KTAL/KMSS) — You and your family will be able to enjoy Centenary College’s traditional Easter Sunrise Service from the comfort of your home this year.

On Sunday, April 12, a video recording of the 2019 service will be posted with a special introduction from Centenary College Choir Director Dr. David Hobson.

The video will be shared on Centenary’s Facebook page and YouTube channel at 6 a.m., the traditional start time for the annual service. The video will also be available for later viewing.

The sunrise service program features a presentation of the Passion and Resurrection narratives expressed through dramatic readings and music.

The anthems for the service range from hymn arrangements to spirituals to classic selections from Handel’s Messiah and Dubois’ Seven Last Words. Singers include members of the Centenary College Choir and community singers.

Centenary is also releasing a special edition of its podcast, “This is Centenary”, featuring an archival recording of the Easter Sunrise Service performed by the Centenary College Choir in Brown Chapel in 2014.

This performance, which has not previously been heard, presents the service in a more intimate, acoustically friendly environment. According to Hobson, the indoor nature of the performance offers some musical contrasts that the more robustly sung outdoor performance does not always allow.

The “This is Centenary” podcast, including the special Easter Sunrise Edition, can be found at centenary.edu/podcast.

More information is available in the Easter Sunrise Facebook event on Centenary’s Facebook page.

