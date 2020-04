CenterPoint Energy Foundation announces $1.5 million COVID-19 relief fund

HOUSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) –– CenterPoint Energy today announced through its foundation the company will contribute $1.5 million to organizations that support those who have been impacted by COVID-19.

CenterPoint Energy’s COVID-19 Relief Fund will include $1 million in direct contributions, as well as up to $500,000 in matching gifts for employees’ contributions to qualifying 501(c)3 organizations.

Interim president and CEO of CenterPoint Energy John W. Somerhalder II said, “During this challenging time, the safety and well-being of CenterPoint Energy’s customers, employees, contractors and communities we serve remain a top priority. We hope to assist the most vulnerable of our population who are experiencing significant challenges resulting from the COVID-19 crisis. Through the CenterPoint Energy Foundation’s contributions to local nonprofit organizations, we will strive to make a positive difference in the communities where we live and work.”

Qualifying nonprofit organizations in CenterPoint Energy’s utility footprint of Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas will be eligible to receive grants.

Organizations that are interested in applying for a CenterPoint Energy COVID-19 Relief Fund grant should visit www.centerpointenergy.com/cnpgives.

CenterPoint Energy continues to provide additional support to customers regarding their utility service.

As previously announced, the company will support customers who may need payment assistance, arrangements or extensions during the COVID-19 crisis. In addition, the company has temporarily suspended natural gas service disconnections for nonpayment.

Additional information about CenterPoint Energy’s COVID-19 response can be found at CenterPointEnergy.com.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.