Central Louisiana Food Bank helping Sabine Parish residents affected by Laura

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The Central Louisiana Food Bank, National Guard, and State Representative Rodney Scharmerhorn teamed up to bring food, water, and ice to residents of northern Sabine Parish including Zwolle, Pleasant Hill, and Converse. The Zwolle’s food bank drive started at noon and the line extended across the street in a neighborhood. “This morning we supplied 200 families with food. In Zwolle, our plan is to take care of over 400 households,” said Schamerhorn.

Over the last few days, the recovery efforts have been tough in Sabine Parish. Following Laura’s exit, the parish has experienced lots of heat and humidity. Sabine and Natchitoches Parishes received the most damage from Hurricane Laura. As a result, FEMA approved residents from both parishes to receive some assistance. “They may be able to help offset some of the costs. In addition, make sure you keep your receipts,” said Schamerhorn.

The next stop for the food bank will be Friday in Many.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.