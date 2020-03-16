Chambers join forces to launch website, survey in midst of coronavirus

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER (KTAL/KMSS) — Local chambers have teamed up to launch a new website that will teach you how to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The Bossier, Greater Shreveport and Shreveport Bossier African American Chambers of Commerce have partnered to create a comprehensive resource of COVID-19 related information, a new website called http://flattenthecurvesbc.com.

The Chambers recognize that each of us has a role to play in reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our community. The goal of fighting an epidemic or pandemic is to completely halt the spread of the virus.

Simply slowing its spread is also critical. This reduces the number of cases that are active at any given time, which gives doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, schools and first responders more time to prepare and respond without becoming overwhelmed.

The website, http://flattenthecurvesbc.com, has been launched to provide fact-based information regarding personal protection measures, business continuity plans as well as ways to continue to support local businesses.

The site includes useful links from the Louisiana Department of Health and CDC, as well as tips and work-from-home solutions for businesses from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce among others.

The website will be updated on an ongoing basis as new initiatives, news and guidelines are released.

ON THE RADIO: Chamber Presidents Lisa Johnson and Dr. Tim Magner as well as African American Chamber Chairman of the Board Taylor Jamison will take over tonight’s weekly Strategies for Living radio show, hosted by David Mcmillan and Dr. Johnette Magner. The show begins at 7 p.m. on KEEL 710AM.

SURVEY: The Chambers are collaborating on a business survey, which will be sent to all member businesses this week. The survey results will be used to develop a list of measures local businesses are taking to continue to provide safe access to their products and services during this time of social distancing. This survey will help the Chambers communicate to the community how to continue supporting our local businesses, including online ordering; takeout; drive-thru or delivery of food and other goods; purchasing gift cards; leaving favorable reviews for favorite places of business; and, more.

UPCOMING EVENTS: The Bossier, Greater Shreveport and Shreveport-Bossier African American Chambers of Commerce have all agreed to postpone all of their events through May, as we collectively take precautions to Flatten the Curve, or slow the spread, of Coronavirus in our community.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.