Chance the Rapper returns to ‘SNL’

(NBC NEWS) — Hosting “Saturday Night Live’s” Halloween episode is part of a natural progression for Chance the Rapper.

“I’m like the unofficial holiday guest,” he says. “I did Christmas twice here, I did Thanksgiving last time I was here, so it’s kind of my…I feel comfortable.”

Those yuletide appearances came as the show’s musical guest.

Chance’s first shot at hosting came almost two years ago.

“I’m more familiar with the studio, the building. The cast and the writers and everybody. So I just feel like I’m at home now,” he says.

This week, Chance gets to double up, serving as both host and musical guest.

“I think it’s good I didn’t do double duty the last time I hosted because now I know how intense it is and what the hours are like,” he says.

More: http://bit.ly/2hKzmgK

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.