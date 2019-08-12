Friend of Ohio shooter charged with lying on firearms forms

DAYTON, Ohio (AP/WDTN) — A friend of the Dayton gunman was charged with lying on federal firearms forms, the Justice Department said Monday.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for southern Ohio said more information about the charge that is being unsealed will be released at a news conference Monday afternoon.

According to federal court documents, Ethan Kollie, was charged in the Southern District of Ohio with possession of a firearm by an unlawful user/addict of a controlled substance, as well as making a false statement regarding firearms.

The affidavit filed in federal court claims that Kollie, who owns a handgun and a pistol, indicated to authorities that he purchased body armor and a firearm accessory for Conner Betts “earlier this year.” A search of Kollie’s residence discovered a marijuana plant and a bong. Agents also found the pistol on a counter and Kollie said the handgun was in his bedroom.

The FBI again interviewed Kollie on Aug. 8 at his place of work. He disclosed to agents that he was concealed carry and had a permit to do so. Kollie also admitted that he and Betts had done “hard drugs,” marijuana, and acid “four to five times a week during 2014 to 2015.”

This undated photo provided by the Dayton Police Department shows Connor Betts. The 24-year-old masked gunman in body armor opened fire early Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in a popular entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio, killing several people, including his sister, and wounding dozens before he was quickly slain by police, officials said. (Dayton Police Department via AP)

The charge comes just over a week after the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, where 24-year-old Connor Betts opened fire in a popular entertainment district, killing his sister and eight others. Officers shot Betts within 30 seconds, killing him just steps outside a crowded bar.

Authorities have said hundreds more people may have died had Betts gotten inside.

Police have said there was nothing in his background that would have prevented him from buying the AR-15 style gun used in the shooting.

The weapon was bought online from a dealer in Texas and shipped to another firearms dealer in the Dayton area, police said on the day of the shooting.

Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting.

Eight of the victims who died were shot multiple times, according to the Montgomery County coroner’s office. More than 30 others were left injured, including at least 14 with gunshot wounds, hospital officials and investigators said

Just days after the shooting, Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine announced a package of gun control measures , including requiring background checks for nearly all gun sales in Ohio and allowing courts to restrict firearms access for people perceived as threats.

U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman, as well as Todd Wickerham, FBI Special Agent in Charge, will announce the charges against a friend of Connor Betts, for allegedly lying on federal firearms forms, in a 2 p.m. EDT (1 p.m. CDT) news conference in Dayton, according to Glassman’s office.

