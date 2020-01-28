Charges upgraded against Texarkana man after girlfriend dies

TEXARKANA, Texas – Detectives have upgraded the Aggravated Assault charges against a Texarkana man following the death of his girlfriend.

On Tuesday 19-year-old Dontavious Haney was charged with Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury of a Family Member, a first-degree felony, in the death of 21-year-old Denise Watson.

Watson collapsed inside an apartment in the 1600 block of Peach St. Friday morning after Haney allegedly struck her once in the face with his fist following an argument.

After officers were dispatched to the apartment, they found Haney attempting to perform CPR on Watson, who was lying on the floor of the apartment.

Officers determined that Watson was not breathing and took over attempts to resuscitate her until paramedics arrived.

Watson was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center where she died Saturday night.

Upon the completion of an autopsy and consultation with the Bowie County District Attorney’s Office, the determination was made that the upgraded Aggravated Assault charge most closely fit the facts of the case.

Haney’s original bond set at $100,000 has been increased to $1,000,000. He is currently in the Bi-State Jail.

