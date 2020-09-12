Charlottesville Confederate statue removed from courthouse square

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (NBC) – Another Confederate statue has come down. This one from a Courthouse Square in Charlottesville, Va.

At a recent meeting, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors made the decision to remove the statue.

The statue, which stood in front of the Albemarle County Courthouse, is Titled “At the Ready,” and features a Confederate soldier in uniform alongside two cannons and cannonballs.

It had been standing at the site since 1909.

Although no on-site viewing of the removal was allowed due to the County’s COVID-19 social-distancing restrictions, it was livestreamed.

The statue is being moved to the Shenandoah Valley battlefields in New Market, Va., where it will be rededicated to all Virginia soldiers.

