Charmin is thinking big when it comes to their latest product.

The toilet paper company is introducing a new “Forever Roll.”

According to Charmin, the Forever Roll will last up to a month before it has to be changed.

Content Continues Below

The jumbo sized multi-user roll holds 1,700 sheets and weighs about 2 pounds. A normal single-user roll holds 850 sheets.

The price is about $30 and shipping is free.