Cher’s 2020 ‘Here We Go Again’ Tour coming to Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cher will headline CenturyLink Center’s 20th Anniversary Tour March 10, 2020 at 7 p.m featuring Nile Rodgers and CHIC.

In honor of Cher headlining the arena’s 20th-anniversary celebration, CenturyLink Center is excited to announce the following:

In keeping with causes similar to those CHER supports, CenturyLink Center will plant a shade tree in her honor at the newly renovated FIELD OF DREAMS; Bossier City’s inclusive playground and park now upgraded with special amenities providing many activities for all children including those with disabilities.

CenturyLink Center will make a monetary donation to a local non-profit of CHER’s choice. Funds will be raised by designating $2 from every specialty drink sold exclusively at our 20th Anniversary “Here We Go Again Tour” featuring CHER, on Saturday, March 10, 2020.

Bossier City’s Mayor Walker declare March 10th, 2020 as CHER DAY in Bossier City, LA.

All CHER concert attendees will receive a commemorative 20th Anniversary Ticket featuring CHER’s photo and tour logo.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the b1BANK Box Office located at CenturyLink Center, and www.ticketmaster.com, beginning Friday, November 8, 2019 at Noon.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.