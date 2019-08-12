Chic-fil-A launches mac and cheese

(CNN) – Starting Monday, Chick-fil-A is launching its version of an American classic as a side dish option.

‘Macaroni and cheese’ will be available with any lunch or dinner, including kid’s meals– or just by itself.

The new mac & cheese is the first permanent side to be added to the menu since 2016.

Chick-fil-A says its mac and cheese includes a special blend of cheddar, parmesan, and romano.

The chain says mac and cheese will be made fresh in restaurants every day.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

