(NBC NEWS) — NBC’s premiere week continues tonight with the season premieres of all three Chicago dramas.

Chicago Med, Fire and P.D. all finished last spring with cliffhangers. Tonight, the shows pick up where they left off.

It all begins with Chicago Med at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2jdugal

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.