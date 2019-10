(CNN) – “Tip Top Poultry” issued a recall for several chicken products sold under brands like Kroger, Target and Jersey– due to a possible listeria contamination.

Contaminated products will have a produce by date from January 21st through September 24th.

So far– no one has gotten sick, but the USDA says eating any of this chicken could cause serious, adverse health consequences– or even death.

