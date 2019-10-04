Chicken salad recalled over listeria concerns

(CNN) – Lipari foods has issued a voluntary recall of chicken salad.

The company says several types of its chicken salad products contain listeria monocytogenes — which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The recall includes Lipari Old Tyme Bulk chicken salad, Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Cranberry Almond chicken salad, Premo chicken salad wedge sandwiches, fresh grab chicken salad wedge sandwiches, and Premo signature cranberry almond chicken salad on croissant.

The products were distributed in 15 states.

