Chicken sandwich murder suspect sought

The hunt for a murderer is underway.

Police have released surveillance images of the man who they believe killed another man over a Popeye’s chicken sandwich.

They’re now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Homicide detectives want to talk to two people in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Kevin Davis–which took place outside of a popeye’s chicken in Oxon Hill, Maryland Monday night.

Police say the male suspect stabbed Davis after confronting him for cutting in line several times.

They want to talk to the woman because she was in the restaurant with him.

“This occurs in a line specifically waiting for a chicken sandwich–how does a confrontation over cutting line lead to a death?” said Police Chief Hank Stawinski.

Popeye’s addressed the murder, saying in a statement:

“There is no reason for someone to lose their life on a Monday night in a parking lot. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends and we are fully cooperating with local authorities.”

