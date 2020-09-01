Chief Ben Raymond addresses SPD restructuring plan

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is dealing with a critical shortage of officers.

Chief Ben Raymond explains the measures they’re taking to ensure public safety remains the same.

Starting Tuesday, SPD patrol officers will stop responding to certain calls.

“Restructuring calls for service has actually been a conversation that has been ongoing before my entire career.”

A committee of senior level employees thought the change was necessary.

“The police department has found itself where we respond to anything. So if you call and said you need police, we would show up and then determine once we got on scene, is this really something that the police department should be addressing or can we pass you on perhaps to an organization better suited for your needs.”

Staffing shortages ultimately lead to this decision.

“All of our specialized units, homicide, sex crimes, robbery ,narcotics, I could go on and on. They’re operating on skeleton crews. The bare minimum number of people to keep those units functioning.”

Staffing is down by nearly 20 percent. Right now there’s 497 officers on the force. At the end of last year there were 535 and 580 officers are needed so SPD can be fully staffed.

Raymond says there’s an immediate need to get more officers out on Shreveport streets.

“Statistically the likelihood of solving a crime depends on the first officers on scene. How quickly they respond? What kind of information they get from witnesses? What type of suspect information they get? So it’s a priority that we have officers on the street responding to those calls for service and being proactive.”

Officers will no longer respond to animal complaints.

“If it’s a lost dog that looks like it needs a home, historically the police department would respond to that. We’d go on scene and say okay this really isn’t our forte. We’re going to direct you to animal patrol services. Now we’re just not going to send an officer.”

Civil matters and private property accidents will also no longer be a priority.

“So we have more officers available when we do have those high priority or those true emergency calls come in.”

Chief Raymond told KTAL/KMSS he’s also stepping in when needed to assist with special operations and some patrols.