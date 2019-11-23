Chief Raymond claims SPD is losing officers

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – For the first time publicly, Shreveport’s police chief addresses the recent string of shootings. Since Friday gun violence leaves a two year old and a 19 year old dead and several others injured.

Friday Chief Ben Raymond told city council members they’re now working with Louisiana State Police and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Raymond says SPD is targeting the areas where the shootings are occurring and trying to get illegal weapons off of the streets and capture bond offenders. He adds just this week two kilograms of cocaine was taken off the street and an arrest made related to the incident.

A special operation was created and several nights a week uniformed officers are being paid overtime to be out in neighborhoods to bring an additional and visible police presence. According to Raymond the goal of those efforts is to deter crime, but Raymond says their biggest asset is the community.

“We need to prevent that crime and that’s going to take community involvement. There are very few violent crimes that there’s not someone else that knows it’s going to occur or at least would have a pretty good idea that we’re heading in that location and it’s incumbent upon us as citizens that, that information gets to the police department.”

Chief Raymond also told the council, the Shreveport Police Department is steadily losing officers. He estimates on average the department loses about 36 officers a year, but they’ve already reached that number and he anticipates they could exceed that figure.

He believes a large number of officers are resigning to go to other local agencies for better pay and pay raises are the only solution to keeping officers.

“So anything we can do to compete by keeping those trained officers here and also to try to draw officers from some of these other agencies to the Shreveport Police Department would be very beneficial.”

Raymond also told council members the department is in dire need of new police vehicles to replace its aging fleet. He would also like to start a digital forensics lab, because right now SPD is having to borrow equipment and software from other agencies.