Child injured in Shreveport apartment fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A child was injured this morning during a fire at a Shreveport apartment complex.

The blaze broke out shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Laurel Park Apartments in the 8600 block of Millicent Way.

When firefighters arrived they saw smoke coming from an upstairs unit and a girl was found on the upstairs landing.

The child was treated and taken to a local hospital.

The fire was contained to a bedroom and it took crews less than 20 minutes to get it under control.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the blaze.

Meanwhile, if you want the Shreveport Fire Department to install a free smoke detector in your home call 318-673-6740.