Child pinned to floor at Texas daycare

(KXAN/NBC News)  — A Texas child care worker is facing charges after allegedly pinning a child to the floor during nap time.

Mikelean Griffith, an employee at Taylor Independent School District’s Child Development Center, is accused of pinning a 2-year-old to the ground with her knee when he wouldn’t take a nap.

A coworker told police what she saw May 17, and said she believed it was abusive.

The coworker told police the child screamed and cried.

Parents later told police they noticed a red mark on the child’s back after he returned home from daycare. They took him to the doctor for treatment.

