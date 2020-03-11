Chimpanzee Discovery Day canceled at Chimp Haven due to coronavirus

Keithville, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Chimp Haven cancels its Chimpanzee Discovery Day as a precaution due to the coronavirus.

According to a news release, Chimp Haven is closely monitoring the situation with the safety of staff, visitors and the chimpanzees in mind. While Chimp Haven remains a low-risk area at this time, the sanctuary decided to cancel the March 14 Chimpanzee Discovery Day out of an abundance of caution.

If tickets were purchased for the March 14 Chimpanzee Discovery Day online, they will remain valid for any Chimpanzee Discovery Day in 2020, currently taking place April 25, October 17 and November 14. People can also request a refund by contacting events@chimphaven.org.

The Chimp Chat & Chew events on Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 will occur as scheduled.