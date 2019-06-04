Chipotle honoring nurses with BOGO deal today

(NBC News) – There’s a special just for nurses today.
Chipotle is honoring nurses across the country with a special buy one, get one free offer.
All nurses with a valid nursing license or ID can receive a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad or tacos with the purchase of an entree of equal or greater value.
The promotion is valid at all Chipotle locations in the u-s from open to close.
In a statement Chipotle says it wants “To recognize these dedicated professionals who are helping to cultivate a better world.”
The deal is available for all types of nurses for in-restaurant orders only.
