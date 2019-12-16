Christian Services host annual Christmas Dinner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – They feed people two hot meals a day throughout the year, but today Christian Services gave much more to their clients in their annual Christian dinner event.

Executive Director, Al Moore says his ‘no questions asked’ policy means that anybody who wants a meal will be served.

“It says in the scripture, when you was naked, we clothed you. When you was thirsty, we gave you drink. When you was hungry, we fed you.

That’s what the Christian Service ministry does. We treat everyone with love, dignity and respect.”

This year’s event was sponsored by New Birth Baptist Church, who provided music, toys for kids and served dinner to the guests.

“It is personal to me, because if it was me, I would love for someone to do that for me as well,” said Connie Edwards, who volunteered in the kitchen.

“For me, to serve to others who can’t feed themselves or whatever it is, I love to do this.”

In the last six years, Christian Services says they’ve seen the number of people who walk through their doors grow, but they’re happy they’re able to serve everyone.

