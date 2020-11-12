Christian Services to celebrate fifty years on Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — In 1970, St Joseph’s Catholic Church Pastor Father Murry Clayton invited Sister Margaret McCaffery to come to Shreveport to develop a plan of helping the poor. “She saw a need to feed children before they went to school, ” said Executive Director Al Moore.

In 1978, McCaffery opened the Christian Services Hospitality House on Sprague Street in Shreveport. Originally, the home was to feed sixty people. However, McCaffery and her team fed hundreds and didn’t turn anyone away. Currently, Christian Services reside on 2346 Levy Street. “We serve two hot meals a day and we serve 364 days a year. Anyone that comes to us will receive a hot meal,” said Moore.

A long lasting program of Christian Services is the Poor Man’s Supper. For a small fee, people were entertained by youth groups and received a bowl of soup, slice of bread, and a cup of water. “It is a symbolic meal to let someone know how it feels to go to bed hungry,” said Moore.

Along with feeding people, Christian Services provide clothing and emergency assistance to those in need. Due to COVID-19, Christian Services is focusing on making sure no one goes hungry. “I know Sister Margaret would be proud that we are still celebrating what she started fifty years ago,” said Moore.

For the Poor Man’s Supper, you can stop by Christian Services Sunday between 3:30 PM and 4:30 PM to pick up your bowl. Following the supper, you can attend the virtual 50th Anniversary Gala at 5 PM.