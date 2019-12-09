Christmas comes early for DeSoto Parish School employees

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — DeSoto Parish School employees will get an extra special treat this Christmas.

As a result of the district’s continued growth in student achievement, the Board voted to give all employees a $1,500 achievement supplement.

Superintendent Clay Corley said, “We are excited to celebrate the continued growth of our school system and are blessed to be in a financial position to recognize the great work of each employee in the district.”

DeSoto continues to lead the region in student performance as evidenced by the district and school performance results recently released by the Louisiana Department of Education.

Recently, the school district grew its 2019 District Performance score to 88.3, which is 1.4 points above the 2017-2018 school year.

DeSoto’s Director of Student Learning Kathy Noel said, “Our educators in every school are employing the practices necessary to increase student performance. We believe we have the right recipe for student growth and recognize the hard work in the field to make this happen.”

The latest release of accountability results shows that DeSoto Parish leads Northwest Louisiana with performance and is an “A” district in K-8 and high school student achievement progress for a second consecutive year.

Over two-thirds of the DeSoto schools were given the title of “Top Gains” schools for 2019.

Board Vice-President Dale Morvan said, “We have something really fantastic going on in DeSoto Parish Schools. We are a family and that is why we are successful. We help each other.”

The supplement will be paid to employees before Christmas break on their Dec. 19 scheduled pay date.

Board President Bobby Boyd said, “Thank you to teachers, support staff and administrators for a great job. We are doing well as a district because of you.”

