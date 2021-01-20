CHRISTUS Coushatta now offering the COVID 19 vaccine to eligible residents

COUSHATTA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two weeks ago, CHRISTUS Coushatta received their first shipments of the COVID 19 vaccine from the state. Last week, the hospital offered the vaccine to residents seventy years and older. Wednesday, the Louisiana Health Department reported Red River Parish is up to 754 positive cases. In addition, the parish saw a 22% positivity increase from last week.

Currently, there is a waiting list with more than 400 people. However, hospital officials says there is a good chance everyone will receive the vaccine. “We started last week and so far we have gotten a real good turnout,” said CHRISTUS Coushatta Administrator Brandon Hillman.

So far, CHRISTUS Coushatta is the only location to get the vaccine in Red River Parish. Being a rural hospital, Hillman says there are some challenges in the meeting the high demand compared to a larger community. With limited resources and staff out because of COVID, it is hard to have the resources to meet this demand but we are quickly meeting the demand,” said Hillman.

According to Hillman, the hospital has given out over 300 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine. Anyone that has questions or interested in signing up for the vaccine should call CHRISTUS at 318-932-2140.