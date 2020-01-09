CHRISTUS St. Michael to offer free Community Health Fair

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – You can get free screenings and wellness information if you attend the CHRISTUS St. Michael Community Health Fair.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 at the CHRISTUS St. Michael Health & Fitness Center on 2223 Galleria Oaks Dr.

Bone density screenings and blood pressure checks will be provided along with information regarding exercise, diabetes, stroke, healthy aging, and more.

A pharmacist will be available to answer questions regarding medication. You are also encouraged to bring your medications with you.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health & Fitness Center Manager Mike Riley said, “We invite those in our community to take advantage of this educational opportunity. Those who attend will be provided with information that will direct them down the right path to a healthier lifestyle as well as receive screenings that can detect possible health-related issues.”

For more information call 903-614-4441 or check out the CHRISTUS St. Michael Health & Fitness Center Facebook page.

