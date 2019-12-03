CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Welcomes Patients, Public to New Family Medicine Clinic in Hope, Arkansas

HOPE, Ark. – Hope welcomes patients for the first time on Monday, Oct. 28, at their brand-new facility located at 805 Trinity Drive, at the southwest corner of the intersection of Peck Circle and Trinity Drive (formerly Julia Street).

The new Family Medicine Clinic is the home of W. Brent Bennett M.D., Devin Shepard NP, and new physician Allyson Hanson M.D., and their patients from across the region.

“This is a great new place in so many ways,” said Dr. Bennett. “From our access and parking, to larger exam rooms, and the building being larger and easier to navigate – the whole facility is more efficient for the providers and most importantly better for our patients.”

Dr. Bennett believes the newly built facility is more than just an expansion, but a commitment to the community from CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic.

“CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic has seen and worked to meet a need for high-quality, faith-based primary care services here in Hope, and I am tremendously proud to be a part of that alongside our providers, nurses and every Associate on the team,” said Bennett. “I know I’ve personally felt a tremendous amount of satisfaction of working here because I really love my job and the people in this community. I am glad we have been able to make an impact here, and I look forward to a great future going forward!”

Providers are currently seeing patients at the new location. And, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic invites local leaders, members of the community, patients and their families to visit us for the primary care needs to join us on December 17!

