City business on hold in Minden

Minden, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City business is at a standstill in Minden until council members can come together for a meeting.

This week’s meetings were forced to end because not enough council members were present. Three meetings were scheduled for this week.

The council is made up of four members and Terika Williams-Walker and Vincen Bradford haven’t attended meetings in person or by phone. There’s also a vacancy for the District A council seat that needs to be filled.

Mayor Terry Gardner says right now they can’t move forward with approving new police officers or firefighters.

“As the Mayor of the City of Minden I was elected to serve the city. I was elected to serve the entire city, the entire community, everyone. That’s what I’m trying to do. It’s hard to run a city when your city council will not come and show up for meetings.”

Three council members are needed to have a quorum. We reached out to Williams-Walker and Bradford and they haven’t returned our emails or phone calls.

Mayor Gardner told the council members who were present he is going to keep holding meetings until they reach a quorum.

“I’m doing everything possible as the mayor that I know to do to get them here.”

To follow social distancing guidelines council members can also call into the meetings.