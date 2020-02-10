City Marshal sues Shreveport, claims it owes his office close to $10 million

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr. has filed a lawsuit against the City of Shreveport claiming it owes his office almost $10 million in expenses and operation fees.

Charlie Caldwell Jr.

Shreveport City Marshal

The lawsuit states that although the City Marshall’s office has provided the City of Shreveport with a proposed budget since 2007, the City “has refused to pay the City Marshall any money whatsoever for the City Marshal’s “expenses of operation and maintenance.’”

Because of Shreveport’s “decision to forsake its statutory obligation,” the lawsuit states the City Marshal has been “forced to pay” $9.7 million to stay in business since 2008.

The lawsuit explains that because of Shreveport’s failure to pay the bills, the City Marshal has had to pay the $700,000 to $900,000 per year for the past 12 years out of his “discretionary account,” which, the lawsuit states, is “nearly exhausted.”

The lawsuit, however, does not explain just what kind of discretionary account can come up with close to a million dollars a year to pay the bills, nor where the money came from.

In addition to asking for the $9.7 million, the lawsuit requests the City pay interest on the money, damages and Caldwell’s legal and attorney’s fees.

