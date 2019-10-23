City of Hope receives TAP grant for street reconstruction

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Hope, Arkansas has received a $460,000 grant from the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) to construct a new pedestrian streetscape.

The assistant city manager James Wilson said the goal is to attract tourists to the downtown area.

“That’s going to be a lighted sidewalk connection from the Bill Clinton Birthplace to the historic downtown.”

City officials said attracting tourists is just one of the several benefits to revitalizing the downtown areas.

“A few things, number one we think it’ll attract business. We think it’ll help our downtown entrepreneurs. So therefore, we think it’ll help city taxes,” Wilson said.

Officials stated that roughly 10,000 people visit hope every year to see the Clinton birth home. It’s located a few blocks from downtown.

Hope city officials hope that building the lighted streetscape will make tourists want to explore downtown.

“A lot of efforts are being put into our downtown and I think this will just be one more of those projects to help the overall look,” Wilson said.



James says this project is in the budget for 2020 and should be completed some time next year.



