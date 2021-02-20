City of Natchitoches requests water customers turn off dripping faucets

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Natchitoches is asking customers to turn off dripping faucets and begin to conserve water immediately, as the temperature has rising above freezing.

At this time, the Natchitoches Water System is operating at capacity, but still has not been met the present demand.

According to the city, thousands of customers on the System have been without water for four days and won’t be able to recover until those that have water turn off their taps and conserve water.

Anyone who has a leak, or notices that a neighbor has one and can’t shut off the water is asked to call the Water System’s office at (318)357-3880 for assistance. Those who have not been home since Monday or own businesses that have been shut down this week are asked to make an effort to visit and check for leaks.

The City of Natchitoches remains under a Boil Advisory until water reaches a level where the system can be flushed and samples can be tested by the Louisiana Department of Health Laboratory in Shreveport.

When the entire System’s water passes the tests, the Boil Advisory will be lifted.