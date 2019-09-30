City of Shreveport audit issued, employees charged

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An independent auditor issued 27 findings for the City of Shreveport, some of which were repeated from the previous year.

The findings show an employee of the Water and Sewerage Department was charged with felony theft totaling approximately $2,766 by providing free water for himself and others, and three city employees were charged with felonies for using city resources valued at more than $25,000 to perform work on private driveways.

In addition, the City did not have adequate controls over payroll processing and payroll data, or to ensure the accuracy of its inventory records, or have formal procedures in place to ensure year-end financial statements were prepared in an accurate and timely manner.

The City also incurred $189,275 in penalties for filing its state payroll taxes late, and bank balances in three accounts were higher than the insured limits, which put the City at risk of potentially losing more than $9 million.

The auditor also found that leave balances for city police and fire personnel were not being maintained accurately, and vendor files lacked supporting documentation.

The City also did not monitor compliance and proper renewal of its contracts, and water and sewerage sales taxes were improperly charged, leading to inaccurate financial statements.

