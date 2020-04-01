City of Shreveport, Chamber launch new website to help local businesses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Shreveport and the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City and the Chamber announced Wednesday that they are launching Cardshop318.com, a free platform that allows people to purchase gift cards to support area businesses.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, many local businesses are closed, are offering reduced services, or delivery, drive-thru and take-out options only.

By enabling customers to purchase gift cards now for future redemption, Cardshop318.com directs critical funds to local businesses now.

Mayor Adrian Perkins said, “Local businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic. This partnership between the City of Shreveport and the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce provides area-residents with an easy and effective way to support local businesses. Gift cards provide businesses with cash now, and customers get to shop later.”

Chief Information Officer for the City of Shreveport Keith Hanson said, “We brought together a distributed team of policymakers and developers to craft a solution that delivers immediate value to local businesses. The IT team at City of Shreveport was delighted to create this opportunity on behalf of our citizens.”

Cardshop318.com allows any local business to sign up to offer gift cards to the public.

Residents can visit the site to purchase gift cards for redemption for current needs, or for redemption after the crisis has passed. Either way, funds are available to help keep businesses operational.

President of the Greater Shreveport Chamber Dr. Timothy Magner said, “During this crisis, we are leveraging technology to help our local businesses stay in business. We encourage all local businesses to take advantage of this opportunity to connect directly with their customers, and we hope customers will visit and help support their favorite businesses. This is a critical time for us to work together.”

Citizens can visit http://Cardshop318.com to purchase gift cards.

Businesses wishing to enroll should visit http://Shreveportchamber.org/cardshop318.html or email carole@shreveportchamber.org.

