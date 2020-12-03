City of Shreveport still working to restart recycling program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport is still planning to restart its recycling program. The city is currently securing a new vendor.

In October, curbside recycling was suspended until a new company was selected.

The city’s recycling contract with Republic Services, the company handling curbside pickup expired.

In the meantime, the Public Works Solid Waste Department is collecting the recyclable materials as trash.

The collection of the $2.50 recycling fee was also suspended after recycling services stopped.

Customers with questions regarding recycling should call, (318) 673-5510.