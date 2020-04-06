City of Texarkana suspends recycling program

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Texarkana, Arkansas has suspended it’s drop off recycling program until further notice.

Officials announced Monday that the drop-off recycling program will be temporarily suspended due to concerns over employees coming into contact with contaminated material due to the coronavirus.

The drop off facility at 2601 Dudley St. will remain closed until further notice.

The city’s 2nd Saturday Green Texarkana Recycling effort has also temporarily suspended until further notice.

