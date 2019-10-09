TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Texarkana will continue it’s second Saturday recycling efforts at the City Shop located at 2601 Dudley Street.

The event will take place Saturday October 12th from 8:00 am Until 1:00 pm. You should separate your items before arriving at the center.

Items should then be placed into the appropriate bins provided.

Items accepted are – paper, cardboard, aluminum cans, metal cans, clear plastic drink bottles, and milk jugs.

Bottles and milk jugs should be rinsed and emptied–no other items will be accepted.

The event is held the second Saturday of each month at the city shop.

