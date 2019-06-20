City offers residents 2 ways to dispose of storm debris

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Residents who have storm debris have two ways to dispose of it if they live in the City of Marshall.

If you wish to utilize the curbside bulk waste pick up option call Republic Services at 903-986-5324 two days in advance for bulk pick up, which occurs on Thursdays.

In addition, customers must bundle the debris together, forming an easily handled package not to exceed four feet in length, six inches in diameter or 50 pounds in weight.

Customers will also have the option to dispose of storm debris at the Marshall Convenience Station on 2300 5 Notch Rd.

You must transport the debris to the convenience station yourself and pay the disposal fee, which depends on the size of the load.

The city also distributes two free disposal passes per year to customers with city water billing accounts; these may be used at the convenience station to dispose of storm debris.

Customers must show proof of residency via a utility bill or driver’s license to receive a free disposal pass as well as to dispose of a load at the convenience station.

City Manager Mark Rohr said, “The storms that moved through our area caused many areas to be littered with storm debris and we have fielded many calls from citizens about what to do with this debris. These are the solutions we have in place for effective and efficient removal of the debris to help our citizens clean up their property and move forward.”

For more information, contact the Public Services Department at 903-935-4516 or Republic Services at 903-986-5324.

