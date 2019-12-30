City offices will be closed on New Year’s Day

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — City of Bossier City administrative offices, including those for City Council and City Court, will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.
City Court will also be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Trash collection on Jan. 1 will be suspended. Residential trash collection routes for the week of New Year’s Day will run as follows:
· Monday’s and Tuesday’s routes will run as scheduled.
· There will be no trash pick-up on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1.
· Wednesday’s routes will run on Thursday, Jan. 2.
· Thursday’s routes will run on Friday, Jan. 3.
· Friday’s routes will run on Saturday, Jan. 4.
