City offices will be closed on New Year’s Day

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — City of Bossier City administrative offices, including those for City Council and City Court, will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.

City Court will also be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Trash collection on Jan. 1 will be suspended. Residential trash collection routes for the week of New Year’s Day will run as follows:

· Monday’s and Tuesday’s routes will run as scheduled.

· There will be no trash pick-up on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1.

· Wednesday’s routes will run on Thursday, Jan. 2.

· Thursday’s routes will run on Friday, Jan. 3.

· Friday’s routes will run on Saturday, Jan. 4.

