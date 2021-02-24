LIVE: Boil advisory lifted in Bossier City; mayor holding news conference

Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker is expected to share an update on the city’s water system in a news conference set for Wednesday afternoon following the lifting of a system-wide boil advisory.

The news conference is set to begin at 3 p.m.

The boil advisory had been in effect since last Wednesday when extreme winter weather brought frigid temperatures that lasted for days. Water line breaks and extreme demand on the system as customers ran faucets during freezing temperatures caused the system’s water pressure to drop down to about 30 pound-force per square inch (PSI), prompting the precautionary system-wide boil advisory.

On Monday, Walker said the system had recovered enough to provide an emergency supply for Barksdale Air Force Base and hospitals in Shreveport. Samples had to be sent to the Louisiana Department of Health lab in Baton Rouge because the facility in Shreveport could not perform the tests due to lack of water.

The water samples were collected on Tuesday and cleared by the LDH lab on Wednesday.