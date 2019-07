CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Claiborne Parish residents who were placed under an advisory last month no longer have to boil their water.

Officials with the South Claiborne Parish Water System announced Monday morning that the boil advisory has been lifted for customers on Coleman Rd. and Coleman Loop.

The advisory was issued back on June 29 due to a bad leak.

