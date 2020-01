CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Claiborne Parish residents who were placed under an advisory no longer have to boil their water.

The Louisiana Department of Public Health has lifted the boil advisory issued by the Central Claiborne Water System.

The advisory was issued January 14.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.