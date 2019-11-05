Shreveport school evacuated after several students complain of nausea, headaches

Broadmoore Middle Lab in Shreveport was evacuated early Tuesday afternoon as a precaution when several students complained of nausea and headaches. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – UPDATE: School officials decided to go ahead and evacuate Broadmoor Middle Lab after all Tuesday afternoon after several students and staff members complained of headaches and nausea.

The decision was made within an hour of the end of the school day. According to Caddo schools spokeswoman Mary Nash Wood, buses and carpool pickups will take place as usual.

Wood said there were initially several students from the same classroom reporting mild symptoms, so that area was cleared while EMS and the fire department were called in to check those students out and Centerpoint Energy was called in to check for a possible gas leak.

The number of individuals reporting symptoms has since grown to include 13 students and 3 staff members. Of those, Wood says 11 students and one staff member has since been taken to the hospital to be checked out.

While Centerpoint has determined that there is no gas leak, the school and emergency officials are on the scene with a hazmat team, working to identify the cause of the students’ malaise. This includes looking into what the students might have eaten and other possible common potential causes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.